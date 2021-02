Coronavirus India Live : पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 13,742 नए मामले, 104 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 13,742 new #COVID19 cases, 14,037 discharges, and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,10,30,176

Total discharges: 1,07,26,702

Death toll: 1,56,567

Active cases: 1,46,907



Total Vaccination: 1,21,65,598 pic.twitter.com/tAWbwzrJya