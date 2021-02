कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में आई भारी गिरावट, पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 10584 नए मरीज

India reports 10,584 new #COVID19 cases, 13,255 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,10,16,434

Total discharges: 1,07,12,665

Death toll: 1,56,463

Active cases: 1,47,306



Total Vaccination: 1,17,45,552 pic.twitter.com/PFQeEDFQaq