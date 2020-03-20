शहर चुनें

दिल्ली से सभी अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानें निलंबित, 22 से 29 मार्च तक लगी रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 11:02 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस के चलते दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से सभी अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानों पर अस्थायी रूप से रोक लगाने का फैसला लिया गया है। दिल्ली इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड (डीआईएएल) ने जानकारी दी कि भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई सलाह के अनुसार, सभी अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ान परिचालनों को अस्थायी रूप से 22 मार्च 29 मार्च तक के लिए निलंबित कर दिया जाएगा। 
