दिल्ली से सभी अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानें निलंबित, 22 से 29 मार्च तक लगी रोक

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL): All international flight operations will be temporarily suspended at Delhi Airport from 22nd Mar, 0001 hrs GMT at the port of origin to 29th Mar, 0001 GMT as per the advisory issued by the Govt of India. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UUoxTMd4f4— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.