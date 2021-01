Coronavirus India: पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 15,223 नए मामले, 151 लोगों की गई जान

India reports 15,223 new #COVID19 cases, 19,965 discharges, and 151 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,06,10,883

Active cases: 1,92,308

Total discharges: 1,02,65,706

Death toll: 1,52,869

Total vaccinated: 8,06,484 pic.twitter.com/PmSg60k7ib