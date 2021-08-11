बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Corona: National vaccination policy challenged in Kerala High Court, Center said – In July, 60 percent more vaccine doses was given to the state than the allocation

कोरोना: केरल हाईकोर्ट में राष्ट्रीय टीकाकरण नीति को चुनौती, केंद्र ने कहा- जुलाई में राज्य को कोटे से 60 फीसदी ज्यादा वैक्सीन दी

तिरुवनंतपुरम, एएनआई Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Wed, 11 Aug 2021 04:30 PM IST

सार

राष्ट्रीय कोरोना टीकाकरण नीति को केरल हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई है। इस पर बुधवार को सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार ने अपना पक्ष रखा।
 
केरल हाईकोर्ट
केरल हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : social media

विस्तार

राष्ट्रीय कोरोना टीकाकरण नीति को केरल हाईकोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर कर चुनौती दी गई है। इस पर बुधवार को सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट से कहा कि जुलाई माह में राज्य को उसके लिए आवंटित 39,02,580 कोरोना वैक्सीन के कोटे से 60 फीसदी ज्यादा खुराक दी गई है। 
india news national national covid vaccination strategy central govt kerala high court covid-19 vaccination
