Coronavirus : पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 11,610 नए मामले, 100 मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम

India reports 11,610 new #COVID19 cases, 11,833 discharges, and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,09,37,320

Total discharges: 1,06,44,858

Death toll: 1,55,913

Active cases: 1,36,549



Total Vaccination: 89,99,230 pic.twitter.com/pe8mQCoBfH