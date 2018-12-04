शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
तेलंगाना चुनाव : हिरासत में लिए गए कांग्रेस कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष, सीएम की रैली रोकने की दी थी धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 09:10 AM IST
Congress Working President and Kodangal candidate Revanth Reddy taken into preventive custody
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव नजदीक है उसको लेकर नेताओं में बयानबाजी चल रही है। इसी बयानबाजी के चलते पुलिस ने एक कांग्रेस नेता को हिरासत में लिया है। तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस के कार्यरत अध्यक्ष और कोडांगल से उम्मीदवार रेवंत रेड्डी को अहतियातन हिरासत में लिया गया है। बता दें कि रेड्डी को कोडांगल में मुख्यमंत्री के.सी. राव की रैली को रोकने की धमकी देने की वजह से अहतियातन हिरासत में लिया है। 
रेवंत रेड्डी की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता जी एन रेड्डी ने केसीआर सरकार पर हमला बोला है। रेड्डी ने कहा कि केसीआर, पुलिस का दुरुपयोग कर रही है। जिस तरीके से पुलिस रेवंत रेड्डी के कमरे में घुस गई यह भारत में कभी नहीं हुआ। रेवंत रेड्डी के बारे में जी एन रेड्डी ने कहा कि वो कोई साधारण व्यक्ति नहीं है। वह एक ब्राह्मोस मिसाइल है और यह मिसाइल टीआरएस को खत्म करने जा रही है। 
 

telangana assembly elections election congress revanth reddy kc rao telangana cm तेलंगाना चुनाव
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
