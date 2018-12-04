Congress Telangana Working President and Kodangal candidate Revanth Reddy taken into preventive custody earlier today. Reddy had reportedly threatened to stop CM KC Rao's rally in Kodangal #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/keg6aWzIpF— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
4 दिसंबर 2018