कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की अहम बैठक कल, अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नेताओं की अलग-अलग राय

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel writes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting him to take charge as the president of Congress party. pic.twitter.com/EJ8FLee5kf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Issues required to be addressed can be addressed under Sonia Gandhi's leadership who has held the party together through difficult times. Only a year ago, party men literally begged her to lead the party. It's wrong to question her unifying leadership now: Ashwani Kumar, Congress https://t.co/z4N3SzKkRg — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

CM opposed bid by few Congress leaders to challenge Gandhi family leadership of party, saying this was not the time to raise such issue, given need for strong opposition against BJP-led NDA that was out to destroy country’s Constitutional ethos & democratic principles: Punjab CMO pic.twitter.com/RoRC8nIN4v — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

In an earlier video conference meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi & Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only: Assam Congress President Ripun Bora pic.twitter.com/wneTs95gv8 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

कांग्रेस पार्टी में एक बार फिर से नेतृत्व को लेकर माथापच्ची शुरू हो चुकी है। सोनिया गांधी का अंतरिम अध्यक्ष के तौर पर एक साल का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के बाद अब नए अध्यक्ष को लेकर पार्टी में उथलपुथल मची हुई है। उधर नेतृत्व में बदलाव को लेकर सोमवार को कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की अहम बैठक भी होने वाली है। लेकिन इन सबके बीच कांग्रेस के अलग-अलग नेताओं के लगातार बयान भी आ रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कि किस नेता ने क्या बयान दिया है।कार्यसमिति की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस के कुल 23 नेताओं और पूर्व मंत्रियों ने सोनिया गांधी को पत्र लिखकर पार्टी में संगठनात्मक ढांचे में बदलाव के लिए कहा है।इस पर पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता सलमान खुर्शीद ने रविवार को कहा कि पार्टी को चुनाव कराने की बजाय आम सहमति बनानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल गांधी को नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं का पूर्ण समर्थन है।इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि वह अध्यक्ष बनते हैं या नहीं।उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने बहुत स्पष्ट रूप से कहा है कि राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस के नेता हैं। कोई भी इस बात से इनकार नहीं कर सकता, यहां तक कि विपक्ष भी इससे इनकार नहीं कर सकता। मैं अपने पास एक नेता होने से काफी खुश हूं, मुझे इस बात की चिंता नहीं है कि हमारे पास अध्यक्ष है या नहीं।'छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने रविवार को राहुल गांधी को पत्र लिखा। उन्होंने राहुल से पार्टी के अध्यक्ष पद को संभालने की अपील की। बघेल ने मौजूदा समस्याओं पर बात करते हुए राहुल से कहा, 'आपसे विनम्र अनुरोध है कि असहमति के स्वरों के बीच अविचलित रहते हुए देश को नई दिशा दिखाएं तथा कांग्रेस का नेतृत्व पुनः संभालें।कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अश्वनी कुमार ने 23 नेताओं की इरादों पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'पत्र की समयबद्धता और प्रेरणा संदेहास्पद है। हालांकि इसमें हस्ताक्षर करने वालों में कुछ नेता भी शामिल हैं, फिर भी कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने पार्टी को बार-बार नुकसान पहुंचाया है।अश्वनी कुमार ने कहा, 'आवश्यक मुद्दों को सोनिया गांधी के नेतृत्व में संबोधित किया जा सकता है जिन्होंने कठिन समय में पार्टी को एक साथ रखा है। केवल एक साल पहले, पार्टी के लोगों ने उन्हें पार्टी का नेतृत्व करने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन अब उनके एकजुट नेतृत्व पर सवाल उठाना गलत है।पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के लिए गांधी परिवार का समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक सोनिया गांधी चाहे तब तक उन्हें ही कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष रहना चाहिए। उनके बाद राहुल गांधी को पदभार संभाला चाहिए, क्योंकि वह पूरी तरह से इसके लिए सक्षम हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने पार्टी नेताओं द्वारा गांधी परिवार के नेतृत्व को दी जा रही चुनौती का भी विरोध किया।असम कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष रिपु बोरा ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और राज्यसभा सांसदों के साथ बैठक के पहले वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस में, मैंने स्पष्ट रूप से सोनिया गांधी से राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस पार्टी का नेतृत्व देने की अपील की क्योंकि नरेंद्र मोदी केवल राहुल गांधी से डरते हैं।