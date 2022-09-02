Telangana: कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण का रोका रास्ता, सड़क पर उतरे भाजपाई

तेलंगाना में केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मना सीतामरण को कांग्रेस के विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। यहां के कामारेड्डी में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता उनके काफिले के सामने आ गए और रास्ता बाधित करने का प्रयास किया। हालांकि, पुलिस ने मुस्तैदी दिखाते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं को अलग किया, जिसके बाद सीतारमण के काफिले को रवाना किया गया।

#WATCH | Congress supporters attempted to block the route of convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kamareddy, Telangana today; they were detained. Later, BJP supporters hit the streets in support of the Minister&raised slogans. Police intervened&cleared the route pic.twitter.com/c3Yy6EveYn