आंध्र प्रदेश: कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा की तीन और विधानसभा की 45 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 10:28 PM IST
राहुल-सोनिया (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस ने बृहस्पतिवार को आंध्र प्रदेश में लोकसभा की तीन और विधानसभा की 45 सीटों के लिए उम्मीदवार घोषित किए। पार्टी महासचिव मुकुल वासनिक की ओर से जारी सूची के मुताबिक पार्टी ने आंध्र प्रदेश में विशाखापत्तनम लोकसभा क्षेत्र से रमना कुमारी पेददा, विजयवाड़ा से एन नरसिंह राव और नांदयाल से लक्ष्मी नरसिंह यादव को टिकट दिया है।
पार्टी ने लोकसभा उम्मीदवारों की यह सातवीं सूची जारी की है। इससे पहले कांग्रेस उत्तर प्रदेश एवं कुछ अन्य राज्यों के लिए छह बार में कुल 146 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर चुकी है जिनमें सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी के नाम भी शामिल हैं।


यहां देखें पूरी सूची-
 




 

congress andhra pradesh lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha elections election लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
