Congress releases list of candidates for 3 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/QOTyLrXgZm— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने 184 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। अमेठी से राहुल गांधी के सामने स्मृति ईरानी मैदान में होंगी। नागपुर से नितिन गडकरी को टिकट दिया गया है। इसी के साथ कई नेताओं की प्रतिक्रियाओं का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो चुका है।
21 मार्च 2019