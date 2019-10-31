शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने जारी की अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 07:13 PM IST
कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक में आठ सीटों पर होने वाले विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी कर दी है। कांग्रेस ने येल्लापुर सीट से भीमन्ना नाइक, हिरेकेरूर सीट से बी.एच.बन्नीकोड़, रानीबेन्नूर सीट से के.बी. कोलिवाड़, चिक्काबल्लापुर सीट से एम. अंजनप्पा, के.आर. पुरा से एम. नारायणस्वामी, महालक्ष्मी सीट से एम. शिवराज, होसाकोटे सीट से पद्मावती सुरेश और हुंसूर सीट से एच.पी. मंजूनाथ को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। 
कर्नाटक में राज्य की 15 विधानसभा सीट अथनी, कगवाड, गोकक, येल्लापुर, हीरेकेरुर, रानीबेन्नूर, विजयनगर, चिक्काबल्लापुर, केआर पुरा, यशवंतपुरा, महालक्ष्मी, शिवाजीनगर, होसाकोटे, कृष्णाराजपेट और हुंसूर पर दिसंबर में चुनाव प्रस्तावित है।
