शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Congress releases list of 6 candidates for the upcoming by elections to the Karnataka

कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक विधानसभा उप-चुनाव के लिए छह उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 12:35 AM IST
कांग्रेस संकेत
कांग्रेस संकेत - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक में आगामी विधानसभा उप-चुनाव के लिए छह उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की है। पार्टी ने अथानी से गजानन बालचंद्र मंगसूली, कागवाड़ से भरमगौड़ा अलागौड़ा केज और गोकक विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से लखन जारकीहोली को मैदान में उतारा है।
विज्ञापन
वेंकटराव घोरपड़े विजयनगर से,  शिवाजीनगर से रिजवान अरशद और कृष्णराजपेट विधानसभा सीट से केबी चंद्रशेखर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।
 

कर्नाटक में  5 दिसंबर को 15 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए  उपचुनाव होंगे।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राज्यसभा
India News

कर्नाटक और उत्तर प्रदेश की खाली हुई दो राज्यसभा सीटों पर 12 दिसंबर को मतदान

14 नवंबर 2019

manu singhvi
India News

कांग्रेस की कर्नाटक सरकार को बर्खास्त करने की मांग, प्रधानमंत्री पर साधा निशाना

13 नवंबर 2019

BS Yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा को छह विधायकों की दरकार, 'सुप्रीम' फैसले से भाजपा की बढ़ी चिंता

13 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
कर्नाटक MLAs
National

कर्नाटक के 17 विधायकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी अयोग्य ठहराया लेकिन लड़ सकेंगे चुनाव

13 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कर्नाटक: अयोग्य विधायकों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से उपचुनाव टालने की मांग की, अदालत ने कहा- अर्जी दीजिए

8 नवंबर 2019

वीरप्पा मोइली
India News

मोइली का दावा, उपचुनाव के बाद खुद गिर जाएगी कर्नाटक की भाजपा सरकार

1 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
karnataka by election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली -शमी
Cricket News

इंदौर टेस्ट में बने ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड, पूरी दुनिया कर रही टीम इंडिया को सलाम

17 नवंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

बॉलर्स की तारीफ में बोले विराट, कहा- हमारे पास तेज गेंदबाजों का ड्रीम कॉम्बिनेशन

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

IPL 2020: युवराज सिंह हुए भावुक, बोले- 'मेरी वो उम्र आ गई जहां मैं पूरे साल नहीं खेल सकता'

16 नवंबर 2019

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

INDvsBAN: दूसरी पारी के सिकंदर हैं मोहम्मद शमी, हो जाते हैं और खतरनाक

16 नवंबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

साड़ी-सूट छोड़ इस ड्रेस में पति संग रोमांस करती नजर आईं नुसरत जहां, क्या आपने देखी ये तस्वीरें?

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Siddharth, Devoleena and Mahira
Television

BB13: देवोलीना के बाद अब इस कंटेस्टेंट को हुआ सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से प्यार, खुलेआम किया इजहार

16 नवंबर 2019

रजत शर्मा
Cricket News

डीडीसीए में मचा कोहराम, रजत शर्मा के बाद सुनील वाल्सन समेत इन अधिकरियों ने दिया इस्तीफा

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान एटीसी ने भारतीय विमान को हादसे का शिकार होने से बचाया, 150 यात्री थे सवार

16 नवंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

मयंक का डबल धमाका तो शमी निकले तेज पटाखा, भारत की जीत के ये रहे पांच हीरो

16 नवंबर 2019

जीत के बाद विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कप्तानों के कप्तान बने विराट...तोड़ा धोनी और अजहर का रिकॉर्ड

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

केरल एक्सप्रेस
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर में पटरी से उतरी केरल एक्सप्रेस, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

केरल एक्सप्रेस (दिल्ली से त्रिवेंद्रम) का एक कोच चित्तूर, आंध्र प्रदेश में येरोपेडु रेलवे स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतर गया।

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक
India News

संसद सत्र से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक, पीएम मोदी भी पहुंचे, नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पर मचेगा संग्राम

16 नवंबर 2019

अग्नि-2
India News

‘अग्नि-2’ मिसाइल का पहला रात्रि परीक्षण सफलतापूर्वक पूरा, सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी

16 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदिवासियों की बदहाली के लिए कांग्रेस जिम्मेदार, भाई की तरह खड़े रहे पीएम मोदी: अमित शाह

16 नवंबर 2019

दुश्मन के लिए कितनी घातक हैं अग्नि मिसाइलें
India News

अग्नि-1से अग्नि-5 तक... जानिए दुश्मन के लिए कितनी घातक हैं ये मिसाइलें

16 नवंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में दिखेंगे सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष के जहरबुझे बाण

16 नवंबर 2019

डीडीसीए
India News

रजत शर्मा के बाद सुनील वाल्सन समेत इन अधिकरियों ने डीडीसीए से दिया इस्तीफा

16 नवंबर 2019

पीएमसी बैंक घोटाला
India News

पीएमसी घोटाला: बैंक का पूर्व निदेशक रजनीत सिंह भी गिरफ्तार

16 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला मंदिर
India News

सबरीमाला: श्रद्धालुओं का उमड़ा रेला, पुलिस ने 10 महिलाओं को जाने से रोका

16 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार के बीच दिल्ली में होने वाली बैठक टली

16 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

‘अग्नि-2’ मिसाइल का पहला रात्रि परीक्षण सफलतापूर्वक पूरा, सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी

रक्षा सूत्रों की तरफ से खबर है भारत ने 2,000 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाली अग्नि-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का ओडिशा के बालासोर से सफल रात्रि-परीक्षण किया है।

16 नवंबर 2019

बैंक लूट 2:50

जौनपुर और मेरठ में दिखे बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद, वीडियो वायरल

16 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल 2:55

ताजमहल पर है किसी की नजर, येलो जोन में उड़ता हुआ दिखा ड्रोन

16 नवंबर 2019

डीडीसीए 1:57

रजत शर्मा के बाद सुनील वाल्सन समेत इन अधिकरियों ने डीडीसीए से दिया इस्तीफा

16 नवंबर 2019

राशि 1:30

21 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक रहेगा चतुर्ग्रही योग, इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव !

16 नवंबर 2019

Related

उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू
India News

नेशनल प्रेस डे: वेंकैया नायडू बोले- स्वार्थ के लिए हो रही टीवी चैनलों और अखबारों की स्थापना

16 नवंबर 2019

Tax tribunal rejects Gandhis plea in Young Indian case; Rs 100 crore tax file may be reopened
India News

सोनिया-राहुल के खिलाफ फिर खुलेगा 100 करोड़ के आयकर का मामला, भाजपा का हमला

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शिवसेना का एनडीए से बाहर होना लगभग तय, मेयर चुनाव पर भी पड़ेगा असर

16 नवंबर 2019

अग्नि-2 मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2000 किलोमीटर तक मार करने वाली अग्नि-2 मिसाइल का सफल रात्रि परीक्षण

16 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय मिसाइल
India News

मिसाइल ताकत में भारत के सामने नौसिखिया पाकिस्तान, 5500 किलोमीटर है हमारी क्षमता

16 नवंबर 2019

राशि
India News

21 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक रहेगा चतुर्ग्रही योग, इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव !

16 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited