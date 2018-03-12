शहर चुनें

Congress President Rahul Gandhi supports farmers protest in Maharashtra

किसानों के समर्थन में आए राहुल गांधी, कहा- ये आंदोलन सिर्फ महाराष्ट्र के किसानों का नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 11:54 AM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi supports farmers protest in Maharashtra
मुंबई पहुंचे 30 हजार आंदोलित किसानों की आवाज पूरे देश में सुनाई दे रही है। किसानों के बुलंद नारे सियासी गलियारों भी गूंजने लगा है। विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों ने आंदोलित किसानों के मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार को कटघरे में खड़े करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसी कड़ी में कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आंदोलनरत किसानों का समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये प्रदर्शन सिर्फ महाराष्ट्र के किसानों का नहीं है बल्कि पूरे देश के किसानों की आवाज है। 
 

राहुल गांधी से पहले किसानों का समर्थन शिवसेना और मनसे ने किया था। मुंबई पहुंचे किसानों से मुलाकात करने के लिए शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे के बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे पहुंचे थे। इसके अलावा कई अन्य दलों ने किसानों की नाराजगी को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला है।  

कई मांगों के साथ किसानों की यह यात्रा 6 मार्च को नासिक से शुरू हुई थी। 6 दिनों में करीब 170 किमी पैदल चलकर मुंबई पहुंचे आंदोलित किसान विधानसभा के घेराव पर अड़े हुए हैं। हालांकि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया है कि उनकी ज्यादातर मांगों को मान लिया जाएगा।  

Subramanian Swamy
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का आरोप- 'राजीव गांधी के हत्यारे की बेटी को इंग्लैंड में पढ़ाती हैं सोनिया'

राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में दिए गए राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने निशाना साधा है। एएनआई के मुताबिक स्वामी ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या की जांच होनी चाहिए।

12 मार्च 2018

ritesh deshmukh tweet and thanks to farmers for not disturbing SSC board examinations
India News

क्यों रितेश देशमुख कर रहे हैं मुंबई पहुंचे हजारों किसानों का 'शुक्रिया'

12 मार्च 2018

SSC Scam
India News

SSC Scam: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जनहित याचिका पर केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

12 मार्च 2018

Unique Wedding: A man helped solemnise the marriage of his wife with her lover
India News

अद्भुत मिसाल: 6 दिन बाद ही प्रेमी से करवा दी पत्नी की शादी

12 मार्च 2018

भारतीय रेलवे- भारतीय सेना
India News

चीन और पाकिस्तान से युद्ध की स्थिति में निपटने के लिए रेलवे और सेना कर रही तैयारी

12 मार्च 2018

LIVE: All India Kisan Sabha protest in Mumbai
India News

मुंबई LIVE: किसानों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने की CM फडणवीस से मुलाकात, कहा- हम मागों को लेकर सकरात्मक

12 मार्च 2018

man organised a havan and bhoj after his parrot died
India News

मालिक ने किया तोते का अंतिम संस्कार, हवन और भोज करवाकर कायम की मिसाल

12 मार्च 2018

संसद भवन
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश और पीएनबी मामले पर संसद में हंगामा जारी, दोनों सदन स्थगित

12 मार्च 2018

PM Modi Said, Post Young Officers In Poor Areas
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- 115 जिलों के जिलाधिकारियों की उम्र 40 के पार, क्या राज्य सरकारें उठाएंगी कदम

12 मार्च 2018

around 36 students trapped in theni forest fire, 4 died and 15 rescued
India News

तमिलनाडु: जंगल में लगी आग में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 9 हुई, 27 को बचाया गया

12 मार्च 2018

मुंबई पहुंचे किसानों के एक-एक दर्द का कैसे होगा हिसाब? जरूर देखें ये रिपोर्ट

पैरों में छाले पड़ते गए, मांग के लिए मन और मजबूत होता गया। तलवों से खून रिसने लगा, मांग के लिए मन और मजबूत होता गया।

12 मार्च 2018

RSS 1:31

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर आरएसएस का बड़ा बयान

12 मार्च 2018

VIRAT KOHLI 3:02

विराट कोहली ने किंग खान और दीपिका को इस मामले में पीछे छोड़ा

12 मार्च 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी 3:12

पर्यावरण को बचाना है तो वेदों से लेना होगा ज्ञान – पीएम मोदी

11 मार्च 2018

फार्मर 3:01

30 हजार किसानों को मिला शिवसेना और मनसे का साथ

11 मार्च 2018

Subramanian Swamy
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का आरोप- 'राजीव गांधी के हत्यारे की बेटी को इंग्लैंड में पढ़ाती हैं सोनिया'

12 मार्च 2018

केजरीवाल ने लिखी पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के CM केजरीवाल ने लिखी पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी, रखी ये मांग

11 मार्च 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बोले सीएम योगी- इसीलिए जनता उनकी अपील फाड़ देती है

11 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi on Demonetisation
India News

मैं और मेरी बहन ने अपने पिता के हत्यारों को माफ कर दिया है: राहुल गांधी

11 मार्च 2018

गोरखपुर में योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

उपचुनाव: CM योगी ने डाला वोट, कहा- गोरखपुर, फूलपुर ही नहीं 2019 भी जीतेंगे

11 मार्च 2018

हार्दिक पटेल
India News

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की होती तो भाजपा गुजरात चुनाव नहीं जीत पाती: हार्दिक पटेल

11 मार्च 2018

