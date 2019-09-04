शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra joins TMC in presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

कांग्रेस नेता ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा टीएमसी में शामिल, ममता ने सौंपी शिक्षा मंच के नेतृत्व की जिम्मेदारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 05:52 PM IST
ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा, ममता बनर्जी
ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा, ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के कांग्रेस नेता ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की मौजूदगी में ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा टीएमसी में शामिल हुए। उन्हें पार्टी के शिक्षा मंच का नेतृत्व करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। साथ ही उन्हें पार्टी की कोर कमेटी का सदस्य भी बनाया गया है।
विज्ञापन




 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ममता बनर्जी
India News

तृणमूल कांग्रेस एनआरसी के खिलाफ बड़े पैमाने पर करेगी विरोध प्रदर्शन

2 सितंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- हमारे संस्थापकों के मूल्यों को कमतर करना दुखद

2 सितंबर 2019

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during clash with police
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: पुलिस लाठीचार्ज में भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह घायल

2 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
ममता बनर्जी
India News

एक लाख से अधिक गोरखा लोग एनआरसी से रह गए बाहर: ममता बनर्जी

1 सितंबर 2019

Sovan Chatterjee
India News

भाजपा में गए सोवन चटर्जी का मोहभंग, अपमानित महसूस करने के बाद पार्टी छोड़ना चाहते हैं पार्टी

1 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की शादी में पहली बार सिंदूर लगाकर दिखी थीं रेखा, हैरान हुए लोग तो दी थी ये सफाई

4 सितंबर 2019

neetu kapoor, rekha
rishi kapoor
neetu kapoor, rekha
rekha
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की शादी में पहली बार सिंदूर लगाकर दिखी थीं रेखा, हैरान हुए लोग तो दी थी ये सफाई

4 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
om prakash mishra congress tmc mamata banerjee west bengal ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चालान
Delhi NCR

23 हजार भूल जाइए, किसी का 32000 तो कहीं 27000 का हुआ चालान

4 सितंबर 2019

सेना ने वीडियो में दिखाया आतंकियों का कबूलनामा
Jammu

पाकिस्तान के पाले गए आतंकियों ने ही खोल दी उसकी नापाक पोल, सेना ने कहा- 1971 से भी कड़ा जवाब मिलेगा

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

श्रीनगरः खत्म हुए अनुच्छेद 370 पर लोगों के बेबाक बोल, कहा- कुछ परिवारों की रोजी रोटी बंद हो गई

4 सितंबर 2019

चालान
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः 10 नियमों के उल्लंघन का दोषी पाया गया एक वाहन चालक, कटा 59 हजार का चालान

4 सितंबर 2019

जिकरा और गुड़िया पहुंचे घर
Delhi NCR

खबर है ये सच्ची: 11 माह की बच्ची ने गुड़िया देख किया जो काम, मेडिकल जगत ने किया सलाम

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
India gate accident accused dumper driver hand fractured reveals reason of accident took 2 lives
Delhi NCR

इंडिया गेट हादसा: डंपर चालक का टूटा हाथ, आरोपी ने बताई हादसे की वजह

4 सितंबर 2019

कतर में नीली सड़क
Education

क्यों इस देश में नीले रंग से रंगी जा रही हैं सड़कें, भारत भी अपना सकता है तरीका?

4 सितंबर 2019

अफवाहों का हव्वा
Delhi NCR

आता है और दहशत फैलाता है अफवाह का हौव्वा: मंकी मैन, चोटी कटवा अब बच्चा चोर

4 सितंबर 2019

हादसे की तस्वीरें
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: सामने थी मौत, लेकिन दीवान ने धक्का देकर पत्नी और दूसरी बेटी की बचाई जिंदगी

4 सितंबर 2019

सीमा पर पकड़ा गया आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने सीमा पर पकड़े दो आतंकी, पूछा- चाय कैसी लगी?

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर आरोप, एजेंसियों के जरिए लोगों को चुनिंदा ढंग से निशाना बना रही सरकार

कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री डी के शिवकुमार की प्रवर्तन निदेशालय द्वारा गिरफ्तारी को लेकर कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 19वें दिन सुनवाई जारी, इकबाल अंसारी पर हमले का उठा मामला

4 सितंबर 2019

shami hasin jahan
India News

EXCLUSIVE- कैसे एक सफल मॉडल से कंगाल हुईं हसीन जहां? खोले पति मोहम्मद शमी से जुड़े कई राज

4 सितंबर 2019

कपिल मिश्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आम आदमी पार्टी से भाजपा में शामिल हुए कपिल मिश्रा ने हाईकोर्ट से वापस ली याचिका

4 सितंबर 2019

भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद।
India News

सात-आठ सितंबर को नेशनल यूथ समिट का आयोजन, राष्ट्रपति के संबोधन से होगी शुरुआत

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद शताब्दी रॉय ने ईडी को लौटाई रकम 

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने डेटा एनालिटिक्स विभाग को किया पुनर्गठित, प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती को बनाया सेल अध्यक्ष

4 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार
India News

डीके शिवकुमार को ई़डी ने अदालत में किया पेश, पूछताछ के लिए मांगी 14 दिन की रिमांड

4 सितंबर 2019

मुंबई में भारी बारिश
India News

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से सड़कों पर भरा पानी, ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, स्कूल बंद

4 सितंबर 2019

तापिर गाओ
India News

चीन अरुणाचल की सीमा के अंदर घुस चुका है, सरकार मामले का संज्ञान ले: भाजपा सांसद

4 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गणपति बप्पा मोरया सुन टोपी मुंह में दबाकर झूमे सलमान खान

बहन अर्पिता के यहां गणेश विसर्जन पर सलमान खान जमकर डांस करते नजर आए। उनके साथ कई और बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स मौजूद थे।

4 सितंबर 2019

मुंबई बारिश 1:31

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से मचा हाहाकार, सड़कों पर भरा पानी, बुधवार को हाई-टाइड के आसार

4 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान और शेख रशीद 1:12

पाकिस्तान के पास खास तरह के परमाणु बम, पाक मंत्री शेख रशीद का ये बयान सुनकर नहीं रुकेगी हंसी

4 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:32

एक प्रोफेसर ने किया दावा चंद्रयान-2 को चांद पर मिल सकता है खजाना

4 सितंबर 2019

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी 1:20

जम्मू कश्मीर से लश्कर के दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार, सेना ने जारी किया आतंकियों का वीडियो

4 सितंबर 2019

Related

इमरान खान और शेख रशीद
India News

पाकिस्तान के पास खास तरह के परमाणु बम, पाक मंत्री शेख रशीद का ये बयान सुनकर नहीं रुकेगी हंसी

4 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
India News

एक प्रोफेसर ने किया दावा चंद्रयान-2 को चांद पर मिल सकता है खजाना

4 सितंबर 2019

मसूद अजहर, हाफिज सईद, दाऊद इब्राहिम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मसूद अजहर, हाफिज सईद, दाऊद इब्राहिम और लखवी यूएपीए के तहत आतंकवादी घोषित

4 सितंबर 2019

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकी
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर से लश्कर के दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार, सेना ने जारी किया आतंकियों का वीडियो

4 सितंबर 2019

Surya Pratap Shahi Minister
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश में बढ़ी खाद्यान्न की पैदावार, लेकिन नहीं है भंडारण की जगह, केंद्र से मांगी मदद

4 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने एलएलएम छात्रा का स्थानांतरण अन्य कॉलेजों में करने की अनुमति दी

4 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited