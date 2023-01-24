BBC Documentary: सरकार के समर्थन में कांग्रेस नेता एके एंटनी के बेटे, देश की संप्रभुता के लिए बताया खतरनाक

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और केरल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एके एंटनी के बेटे अनिल एंटनी ने वर्ष 2002 के गुजरात दंगों पर बनी बीबीसी की डॉक्यूमेंट्री का विरोध किया है। अनिल एंटनी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि ब्रिटिश प्रसारक बीबीसी के विचारों को भारतीय संस्थानों पर तरजीह देना, देश की संप्रभुता को 'कमजोर' करेगा। उनकी यह टिप्पणी ऐसे समय में आई है जब केरल कांग्रेस की विभिन्न इकाइयों ने गुजरात दंगों पर विवादास्पद डॉक्यूमेंट्री की स्क्रीनिंग की घोषणा की है।

#WATCH | No matter whatever internal differences we may have, we should not let that be exploited by external agencies to create division in this country: Anil K Antony, Digital communications, Kerala Congress over BBC documentary on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AYYtKrgAkK