संसद में पीएम मोदी पर अधीर रंजन के विवादित बोल, 'नाली' विवाद पर मांगी माफी

Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: A BJP MP compared Swami Vivekananda with PM due to a similarity in their names & put them on same pedestal, it hurts sentiments of Bengal. That's why I said 'you're provoking me, if you continue I'll say you're comparing Ganga with naali'. pic.twitter.com/Y9ui84sVjZ

Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his remark in Lok Sabha: It is a misunderstanding, I didn't say 'naali', if PM is upset with it I'm sorry. I had no intention to hurt him. If PM is hurt I'll personally apologise to him. My hindi is not good, by 'naali' I meant channel. pic.twitter.com/nS70IUHXvW