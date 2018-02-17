Neither my wife, sons nor me have anything whatsoever to do with #Gitanjali or #NiravModi companies. The company was a tenant of a Kamla Mills property owned by Adwait holdings in which my wife & sons are a director: Abhishek Singhvi— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018
ईडी, सीबीआई, इनकम टैक्स विभाग के बाद अब केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयोग (सीवीसी) ने भी पीएनबी को समन भेजा है।
17 फरवरी 2018