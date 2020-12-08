सोनिया गांधी नहीं मनाएंगी अपना जन्मदिन, किसान आंदोलन की वजह से लिया फैसला

कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी नौ दिसंबर को अपना जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगी। देश में कृषि बिलों और कोरोना वायरस की स्थिति को देखते हुए उन्होंने यह फैसला लिया है।

