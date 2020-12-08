सोनिया गांधी नहीं मनाएंगी अपना जन्मदिन, किसान आंदोलन की वजह से लिया फैसला

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) will not celebrate her birthday on December 9, in view of the ongoing farmer's agitation against agriculture bills & #COVID19 situation across the country. pic.twitter.com/ivURWapgam— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.