शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday

सोनिया गांधी नहीं मनाएंगी अपना जन्मदिन, किसान आंदोलन की वजह से लिया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 06:55 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सोनिया गांधी
सोनिया गांधी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी नौ दिसंबर को अपना जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगी। देश में कृषि बिलों  और कोरोना वायरस की स्थिति को देखते हुए उन्होंने यह फैसला लिया है।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national president sonia gandhi sonia gandhi sonia gandhi birthday congress party

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एनएच 9 पर प्रदर्शन
India News

आज सुबह 11 से 3 बजे तक किसानों का भारत बंद, जानिए क्या-क्या बंद रहेगा और किसे मिलेगी छूट

8 दिसंबर 2020

भोजपुरी फिल्में
Bollywood

बेहद अजीब हैं इन 10 भोजपुरी फिल्मों के नाम, पढ़कर नहीं रोक पाएंगे अपनी हंसी

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
न्यूक्लीया
Bollywood

डीजे वाला ये बाबू अपनी बीवी का दीवाना, बिना परमीशन नहीं बनाता नया गाना, नाम तो सुना होगा, न्यूक्लीया

8 दिसंबर 2020

करनाल में किसानों और ग्रामीणों ने टेंट उखाड़े।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें : मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम से पहले 'किसानों' ने उखाड़ा टेंट, हेलीपैड किया क्षतिग्रस्त, पुलिस को दौड़ाया

8 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आज सुबह 11 बजे से 3 बजे रहेगा भारत बंद, केंद्र ने राज्यों को दिए सतर्क रहने के निर्देश

8 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सड़क पर अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: चार साल में पहली बार दिखा सपा का संघर्ष, मुखिया के सड़क पर उतरने से कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश

7 दिसंबर 2020

सनी लियोनी और प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

इन पांच एक्ट्रेस ने 'बोल्ड सीन' के नाम पर दिया धोखा, दर्शक समझते रहे असली

7 दिसंबर 2020

परिवार के साथ अल्लू अर्जुन
Bollywood

निहारिका, चैतन्य की शादी में शामिल होने उदयपुर पहुंचे अल्लू अर्जुन, यहां देखिए दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

कंगारू दिग्गज ने कहा, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर भारत की एक खोज है यह खिलाड़ी

7 दिसंबर 2020

अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज
Other Sports

17 साल बाद अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बोलीं- एक किडनी के सहारे हासिल की सफलता

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X