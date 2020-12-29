कांग्रेस ने 1971 युद्ध की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए एके एंटनी की अध्यक्षता में समिति का किया गठन

Congress has constituted a committee with Former Defence Minister AK Antony as chairman to plan & coordinate the activities of the party to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. pic.twitter.com/fDDo9HAuPj— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020
