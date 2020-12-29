शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Congress has constituted a committee under chairmanship of AK Antony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971

कांग्रेस ने 1971 युद्ध की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए एके एंटनी की अध्यक्षता में समिति का किया गठन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 07:11 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एके एंटनी
एके एंटनी

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने 1971 के बांग्लादेश मुक्ति युद्ध की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए एक समिति का गठन किया है। इसकी अध्यक्षता पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री एके एंटनी करेंगे। एंटनी इस दौरान पार्टी की गतिविधियों की योजना और समन्वय की निगरानी करेंगे। इस समिति में 9 और नेताओं को जगह मिली है जो अपने स्तर पर योजना बनाएंगे।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national congress ak antony 1971 war

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इंदौर: राम मंदिर की रैली पर हमला
Madhya Pradesh

राम मंदिर की रैली पर इंदौर में चले ईंट-पत्थर, चार दिन पहले उज्जैन में भी हुआ था हमला

29 दिसंबर 2020

Vistadome coach
India News

रेलवे के नए कोच 180 kmph की स्पीड से दौड़ सकेंगे, अंदर से इतना शानदार है नजारा

29 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शहीद अनिल तोमर
Meerut

टूट गया परिवार: बच्चों से ये वादा करके गए थे शहीद अनिल तोमर, रह गईं सिर्फ यादें, गांव में नहीं जले चूल्हे, तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को लगा दूसरा झटका, करारी हार के बाद अब ICC ने ठोका भारी जुर्माना

29 दिसंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी
Jammu

बर्फबारी से खिले कारोबारियों के चेहरे, चांदी-सा चमका माता वैष्णो देवी का दरबार, देखिए तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत में भी पहुंचा कोरोना का नया स्ट्रेन, ब्रिटेन से लौटे छह लोग पॉजिटिव

29 दिसंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना मुंबई आते ही सिद्धिविनायक पहुंचीं, बोलीं- 'यहां रहने के लिए सिर्फ बप्पा की अनुमति चाहिए'

29 दिसंबर 2020

बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट गंवाने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

अजिंक्य भारत: केवल 36 रन पर भारत को समेटने वाली मजबूत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को क्यों मिली इतनी शर्मनाक हार?

29 दिसंबर 2020

अनंतनाग
Jammu

इस साल 17 आतंकियों ने किया समर्पण, एक आतंकी की आंखें भालू के भय से खुलीं, फिर वो मुख्यधारा में लौटा

29 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

भारत में मिला कोरोना का नया 'स्ट्रेन' कितना खतरनाक और कितनी तेजी से फैलता है? जानिए सबकुछ

29 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X