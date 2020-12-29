कांग्रेस ने 1971 युद्ध की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए एके एंटनी की अध्यक्षता में समिति का किया गठन

कांग्रेस ने 1971 के बांग्लादेश मुक्ति युद्ध की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए एक समिति का गठन किया है। इसकी अध्यक्षता पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री एके एंटनी करेंगे। एंटनी इस दौरान पार्टी की गतिविधियों की योजना और समन्वय की निगरानी करेंगे। इस समिति में 9 और नेताओं को जगह मिली है जो अपने स्तर पर योजना बनाएंगे।

Congress has constituted a committee with Former Defence Minister AK Antony as chairman to plan & coordinate the activities of the party to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. pic.twitter.com/fDDo9HAuPj