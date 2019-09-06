चिदंबरम से मिलने तिहाड़ पहुंचे कांग्रेस के कई नेता, नहीं मिली अनुमति

Delhi: A delegation of Congress leaders went to Tihar Jail to meet #PChidambaram today, but they were not allowed to meet him as allotted time was over. Delegation included Mukul Wasnik, PC Chako, Manikkam Tagore, Avinash Pandey & other leaders.— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
रोवर के चंद्रमा की जमीन पर उतरते ही वह लैंडर और लैंडर रोवर की सेल्फी लेगा। रोवर जब लुढ़कता हुआ चंद्रमा पर उतरेगा तो सतह पर भारतीय तिरंगे और इसरो के लोगो (प्रतीक चिन्ह) के निशान छोड़ता जाएगा।
6 सितंबर 2019