त्रिपुरा और मेघालय विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने घोषित किए उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 06:18 PM IST
Congress announces list of candidates for Tripura and Meghalaya
कांग्रेस ने त्रिपुरा मेघालय विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। पार्टी ने त्रिपुरा से 56 उम्मीदवारों को चुनावी मैदान में उतारने का फैसला किया है। मेघालय के लिए कांग्रेस ने 57 उम्मीदवारों के नाम की घोषणा की।

आपको बता दें कि नॉर्थ ईस्ट के त्रिपुरा में 18 फरवरी को चुनाव होने हैं, वहीं मेघालय में 27 फरवरी को मतदान की प्रक्रिया को अंजाम दिया जाएगा। चुनावी नतीजे तीन मार्च को आएंगे। 
चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक राज्यों में चुनाव दो चरणों में होंगे। राज्यों में वीवीपैट से चुनाव होंगे। साथ ही हर बूथ पर एक-एक ईवीएम में वीवीपैट का मिलान होगा। उम्मीदवारों के लिए चुनाव में खर्च की सीमा 20 लाख रुपये रखी गई है। 

बता दें कि भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह पहले ही मेघालय और त्रिपुरा का दौरा कर चुके हैं। एक के बाद कई राज्यों को अपनी रणनीति से जीतने वाले शाह इस बार नॉर्थ ईस्ट में पार्टी की पकड़ को मजबूत करने की फिराक में हैं।


 
