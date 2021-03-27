दिल्ली: राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद की हालत स्थिर, आर्मी अस्पताल से एम्स में होंगे भर्ती

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद की तबीयत में सुधार है। फिलहाल, दिल्ली के आर्मी अस्पताल (रिसर्च एंड रेफरल) में उनका इलाज जारी है। हालांकि, आगे के इलाज के लिए उन्हें दिल्ली एम्स में रेफर किया जाएगा। बता दें, शुक्रवार (26 मार्च) को सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद उन्हें दिल्ली स्थित आर्मी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। यहां डॉक्टोरों ने उनका चेकअप किया।
The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation: Army Hospital (R&R)
The President was under observation at the hospital following chest discomfort yesterday
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/uoZ16kE6D6
