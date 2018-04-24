Columnist Thirumalai & the sub-editor has been sacked from AIADMK's party newspaper "Namathu Amma" after an article hailing the ties between the AIADMK & the BJP & lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in the newspaper yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018
ओडिशा में बलात्कार का शिकार हुई 6 साल की मासूम कोमा में चली गयी है। अस्पताल प्रशासन ने कहा कि बच्ची के सिर में गंभीर चोटे हैं
24 अप्रैल 2018