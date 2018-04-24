शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Columnist Thirumalai and sub-editor sacked from party newspaper Namathu Amma

AIADMK पार्टी ने अपने अखबार से लेखिक थिरुमलाई और सब-एडिटर को निकाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चैन्ने Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 10:25 AM IST
नमाथू अम्मा
नमाथू अम्मा
ख़बर सुनें
एआईएडीएमके ने अपने मुखपत्र नमाथू अम्मा की स्तंभकार थिरुमलाई और सब-एडिटर को निकाल दिया है। यह कार्रवाई इसलिए की गई है क्योंकि समाचार पत्र में एक लेख छपा था। जिसमें कहा गया था कि भाजपा और पार्टी के बीच में संबंध हैं। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सोमवार को प्रशंसा की गई थी। इसी से नाराज पार्टी ने स्तंभकार और सब-एडिटर को निकाल दिया है। पार्टी के मुखपत्र को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता के जन्मदिन 24 फरवरी को लॉन्च किया गया था। पार्टी ने अखबार के साथ ही एक टीवी चैनल को भी शुरू किया है। 

