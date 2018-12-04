शहर चुनें

CM of Odisha wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi to reserve one third seats in parliamnet for women

ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री पटनायक ने महिलाओं को संसद में एक तिहाई आरक्षण के लिए लिखा पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 09:46 PM IST
नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो)
नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो)
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक पत्र लिखा है। इस पत्र में महिलाओं को संसद व राज्य विधानसभा में एक तिहाई आरक्षण देने की मांग की गई है। पटनायक ने पत्र में लिखा है, 'मैं निर्णय लेने की व्यवस्था में महिलाओं की उचित भागीदारी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए अपनी सरकार का पूरा सहयोग दिलाने का वादा करता हूं।'
पत्र में पटनायक महात्मा गांधी के विचारों का उल्लेख करते हुए लिखा है कि गांधी जी हमेशा समाज में लैंगिक समानता व महिला सशक्तिकरण की बात करते थे। उन्होंने लिखा, 'राष्ट्रपिता की 150वीं जयंती पर देश में महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक फैसला लेना उन्हें सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी।'

