Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi regarding one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. The letter further reads,"I assure full support of my Government in providing women their rightful place in the decision making process." pic.twitter.com/TdTI9NtLtu— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड वीवीआईपी हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाले में वांछित क्रिश्चियन मिशेल के भारत प्रत्यर्पण के लिए दुबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लाया जा रहा है।
4 दिसंबर 2018