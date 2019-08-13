जब किसी मामले का सियासी रंग नहीं होता, सीबीआई तब अच्छा काम क्यों करती है: सीजेआई

प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई ने मंगलवार को केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो के एक कार्यक्रम में सवाल किया कि ऐसा क्यों होता है कि जब किसी मामले का कोई राजनीतिक रंग नहीं होता, तब सीबीआई अच्छा काम करती है। न्यायमूर्ति गोगोई ने दो वर्ष के अंतराल के बाद आयोजित किए गए डी पी कोहली स्मारक व्याख्यान के 18वें संस्करण में एजेंसी की कमियों और ताकतों के बारे में स्पष्ट बात की और उसे आगे बढ़ने के बारे में सलाह भी दी।

CJI Gogoi at 18th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture in Delhi: Gap that exists in CBI is qualitative & quantitative. Such gaps exist not only on operational end but also on command side with 15% posts in executive ranks, 28% in law officers & above 50% in technical officers lying vacant. pic.twitter.com/VqUw3tDIj5