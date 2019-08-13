शहर चुनें

CJI Ranjan Gogoi at 18th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture in Delhi

जब किसी मामले का सियासी रंग नहीं होता, सीबीआई तब अच्छा काम क्यों करती है: सीजेआई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 09:31 PM IST
जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई
जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई
प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई ने मंगलवार को केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो के एक कार्यक्रम में सवाल किया कि ऐसा क्यों होता है कि जब किसी मामले का कोई राजनीतिक रंग नहीं होता, तब सीबीआई अच्छा काम करती है। न्यायमूर्ति गोगोई ने दो वर्ष के अंतराल के बाद आयोजित किए गए डी पी कोहली स्मारक व्याख्यान के 18वें संस्करण में एजेंसी की कमियों और ताकतों के बारे में स्पष्ट बात की और उसे आगे बढ़ने के बारे में सलाह भी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह सच है, कि कई हाई प्रोफाइल और संवेदनशील मामलों में एजेंसी न्यायिक जांच के मानकों को पूरा नहीं कर पाई है। यह बात भी उतनी ही सच है कि इस प्रकार की खामियां संभवत: कभी-कभार नहीं होती। 

न्यायमूर्ति गोगोई ने कहा कि इस प्रकार के मामले प्रणालीगत समस्याओं को उजागर करते हैं और संस्थागत आकांक्षाओं, संगठनात्मक संरचना, कामकाज की संस्कृति और शासी राजनीति के बीच समन्वय की गहरी कमी की ओर संकेत करते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा क्यों है कि जब किसी मामले का कोई राजनीतिक रंग नहीं होता, तब सीबीआई अच्छा काम करती है। इसके विपरीत स्थिति के कारण विनीत नारायण बनाम भारत संघ मामला सामने आया, जिसमें उच्चतम न्यायालय ने एजेंसी की सत्यनिष्ठा की रक्षा करने के लिए स्पष्ट दिशानिर्देश तय किए। 

cji ranjan gogoi dp kohli memorial lecture cbi
