आप सांसद के आरोप पर बोले हरदीप पुरी, जेट कर्मियों को नौकरी देने का वादा नहीं किया

My fellow parliamentarian Sh Sanjay Singh ji made a statement on the floor of Rajya Sabha on 27.11.2019 wherein he claimed that I made a particular statement about about Jet Airways employees during the discussions on AERA (Amendment) Bill 2019 in July. pic.twitter.com/k4Apgj4tvt

I have clarified that I had made no such statement & have included relevant portions of the transcript of my statement on the floor of the house in my letter to him.



One can see that Mr Singh's statement was not only devoid of facts but was also misleading. pic.twitter.com/IcMH9l2wmg