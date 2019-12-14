शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019,JP Nadda Tells BJP MPs to Reach out all five religions refugees

सभी भाजपा सांसद अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में पांचों धर्मों के शरणार्थियों से करें बात: जेपी नड्डा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 06:21 AM IST
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा(फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा(फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक 2019 राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद कानून बन गया है। इसे लागू करने को लेकर भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार ने काम करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। 
विज्ञापन
इसके तहत भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने शुक्रवार को अपनी पार्टी के सभी सांसदों को अपने-अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में जाकर पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान से आए सभी हिंदू, सिख, बौद्ध, जैन और ईसाई शरणार्थियों से बात करने के लिए कहा है। साथ ही इन सभी की सूचना एकत्रित करने के लिए भी कहा है।
 

बता दें कि इस विधेयक को राष्ट्रपति से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद से ही पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में लोग हिंसक प्रदर्शन पर उतर आए हैं। उधर विपक्षी पार्टियां भी सरकार के खिलाफ इस विधेयक के विरोध में सड़क पर उतर आई हैं।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

narendra modi
India News

दूसरे कार्यकाल के दो सत्रों में दो अहम सियासी मोर्चों पर सरकार की फतह

14 दिसंबर 2019

असम में नागरिकता बिल का लगातार विरोध
India News

नागरिकता बिल: असम में सामूहिक भूख हड़ताल, प्रदर्शन जारी, सीएम ने दी कड़ी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी

14 दिसंबर 2019

Assam Protest
India News

नागरिकता बिल पर असम में बवाल, एनआरसी है विरोध और हिंसा की मुख्य वजह

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
मवाना में जुमे की नमाज के दौरान मिल रोड पर स्थित मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स।
Meerut

एन आर सी और कैब के खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण विरोध

14 दिसंबर 2019

राठधना में शहीद नानक चंद की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित करते अखिल भारतीय आतंकवाद विरोधी मोर्चा के अध?
Rohtak

कैब और एनआरसी का विरोध करना राष्ट्र से गद्दारी : एमएस बिट्टा

14 दिसंबर 2019

Protested against cab and civil amendment bill by tying black bandages
Bijnor

काली पट्टियां बांधकर केब व एनआरसी पर विरोध जताया

14 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
cab bill citizenship amendment bill
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पूर्व आर्मी चीफ जनरल वीपी मलिक
Chandigarh

पूर्व आर्मी चीफ का खुलासा, कारगिल युद्ध में भेजा गया था पुराना बारूद, तोप ने भी दिया था 'धोखा'

14 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व रॉ चीफ एएस दुल्लत
Chandigarh

पूर्व रॉ चीफ बोले- अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने से कुछ नहीं होगा, कश्मीर और करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर कही बड़ी बात

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को फांसी देने से पहले निभाई जाएगी ये रस्में, फिर पूछी जाएगी आखिरी ख्वाहिश

13 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः दो दोषियों के प्राण निकलने में लगेगा समय, बाकी की चंद मिनट में लंबी हो जाएगी गर्दन

13 दिसंबर 2019

रजत बिष्ट
Delhi NCR

संसद हमला: जब छह गोलियां लगने के बाद भी रजत ने नहीं हारी हिम्मत

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनाज मंडी स्थित अवैध फैक्टरी
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड में अहम खुलासा, पता चल गया कहां लगी थी आग, क्यों हुआ था धमाका

13 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvWI: मैच से ठीक पहले भारत को लगा बड़ा झटका, वन-डे सीरीज से बाहर हुआ स्टार खिलाड़ी

13 दिसंबर 2019

असमिया अभिनेत्री बरशारानी बिषया और जाफिरा वाहिद ने शुक्रवार को गुवाहाटी में हुए अनशन में हिस्सा लिया।
India News

40 साल पहले सुलगी थी असम में विरोध की चिंगारी, ऐसे पड़े थे एनआरसी के बीज 

13 दिसंबर 2019

ipl 2019 auction
Cricket News

IPL 2020: इन पांच खिलाड़ियों पर टिकी रहेंगी दुनिया की निगाहें, नीलामी में मिल सकती है बड़ी रकम

13 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर असम में बवाल
India News

राज्यों को नागरिकता कानून लागू करने से इनकार करने का हक नहीं है: केंद्र

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हैदराबाद पुलिस
India News

हैदराबाद: पुलिस ने ध्यान भटकाकर लूटने वाले गिरोह के चार लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में 4.8 तीव्रता का भूकंप, मौसम विभाग ने दी जानकारी

14 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्रीय अफसरशाही में बड़ा फेरबदल, रवि मित्तल बने सूचना प्रसारण सचिव

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज की बेकाबू कीमतें
India News

प्याज एक साल में पांच गुनी महंगी हुई, देश के बड़े शहरों यह है औसत कीमत

14 दिसंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम को 10,000 करोड़ हर्जाने मामले में जवाब के लिए चार हफ्ते का समय मिला

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

नजरें मिली लेकिन इस बार हाथ नहीं मिले, पीएम विपक्ष की ओर न जाकर सीधे सभापति के कक्ष में गए

14 दिसंबर 2019

गोपीनाथ मुंडे
India News

गोपीनाथ मुंडे के स्मारक के लिए काटे जाएंगे 100 पेड़

14 दिसंबर 2019

Cyber Crime
India News

भई वाह! साइबर ठगी के शिकार सरकारी ठेकेदार को 24 घंटे में वापस मिल गए 80 लाख

14 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्यसभा: अंतिम दिन सत्तापक्ष ने शून्यकाल और विपक्ष ने नहीं चलने दिया प्रश्नकाल

14 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

'मरदानी 2' पब्लिक रिव्यू: जनता से जानें कैसी है 'मरदानी 2'

रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म 'मरदानी 2' रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को देखने के बाद जनता का क्या कहना है देखिए रिपोर्ट

13 दिसंबर 2019

फ्लिपकार्ट 1:32

Flipkart ने कस्टमर को भेजा 93,900 रुपये का नकली iPhone 11 Pro

13 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:23

14 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

13 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:29

एक ऐसा भारतीय शहर जहां ना तो पैसा चलता है और ना ही सरकार की मर्जी

13 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:25

रागिनी एमएमएस रिटर्नस सीजन 2 का ट्रेलर आया सामने, सनी लियोनी का दिखेगा बोल्ड अंदाज

13 दिसंबर 2019

Related

shirdi sai baba
India News

हैरानी: साईं की शिर्डी में कहां गुम हो रहे लोग, कोर्ट ने पुलिस से कहा- जरा पता करके बताएं

14 दिसंबर 2019

बाबुल सुप्रीयो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तटीय इलाकों के पर्यावरण और प्रबंधन के लिए राष्ट्रीय संस्थान की स्थापना: बाबुल सुप्रीयो

14 दिसंबर 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: बंगलूरू में 75,000 अनधिकृत भवनों को नियमित करेगी येदियुरप्पा सरकार

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई के एक स्कूल के अंदर नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

14 दिसंबर 2019

एनआईए (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हैदराबाद मानव तस्करी के मुख्य आरोपी रुहुल अमिन को एनआईए ने किया गिरफ्तार

14 दिसंबर 2019

स्मृति ईरानी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

3.62 लाख आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में नहीं हैं शौचालय : स्मृति ईरानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited