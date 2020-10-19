शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Chinese soldier apprehended by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh

लद्दाख के डेमचोक इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों ने चीनी सैनिक को हिरासत में लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 02:43 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पूर्वी लद्दाख की वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर तनाव के बीच सुरक्षाबलों ने चुमार-डेमचोक इलाके में एक चीनी सैनिक को हिरासत में लिया है। माना जा रहा है कि उसने अनजाने में भारतीय क्षेत्र में प्रवेश किया होगा। नियत प्रक्रिया का पालन करने के बाद स्थापित प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार उसे चीनी सेना को वापस कर दिया जाएगा। यह जानकारी सूत्रों के द्वारा दी गई है।
india news national chinese soldier ladakh

