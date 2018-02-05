अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   China boasts of the war aircraft stationed in Tibet, Indian intelligence agency note

चीन ने तिब्बत में तैनात किए युद्धक विमान, भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी के नोट में दावा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:06 AM IST
China boasts of the war aircraft stationed in Tibet, Indian intelligence agency note
चीन ने तिब्बत क्षेत्र में तैनात युद्ध विमानों की संख्या में इजाफा कर दिया है। भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी के एक नोट के आधार पर एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह दावा किया गया है। इसे दोकलम की तरह उकसावे वाली कार्रवाई माना जा रहा है। हालांकि भारत की ओर से इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की गई है। 

भारतीय टीवी चैनल टाइम्स नाउ की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पिछले दिनों की तुलना में चीन ने तिब्बत में न सिर्फ सैनिकों की संख्या बढ़ाई है, बल्कि युद्ध विमानों की संख्या में भी बीस फीसदी का इजाफा कर दिया है। पिछले तीन हफ्ते में यह संख्या 47 से 51 हो गई है। वहीं पिछले साल से यहां दस विमान बढ़े हैं। यह संख्या इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि सर्दी के मौसम में चीन की ओर से उड़ानों पर रोक रहती है।
 
रिपोर्ट की मानें तो काशी इलाके में 12 विमान खड़े हैं। त्हासा-गोंगका में आठ जेट, एयर मिसाइल सिस्टम, 22 एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर समेत कई अन्य हथियार तैनात हैं। 

वहीं होपिंग रिकाजे क्षेत्र में 18 विमान, 11 ड्रोन तैनात हैं। तिब्बत से लगती भारतीय सीमा पर मिसाइलें भी तैनात की गई हैं। कहा गया है कि चीन के यह विमान पूरी सर्दी भर यहां तैनात रह सकते हैं। अब भारत भी यहां वायुसेना की रक्षात्मक कार्रवाई शुरू कर सकता है। 
