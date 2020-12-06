शहर चुनें
chhattisgarh farmer committing suicide due to clerical error reducing his paddy procurement limit to 11 quintals instead of 100 quintals

धान खरीद: 100 कुंतल को 11 लिखा, किसान ने आत्महत्या की, सीएम बघेल ने दिए कार्रवाई के निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, रायपुर Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 08:48 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में धान खरीद के दौरान तौल में लिपिकीय त्रुटि के चलते कोंडा के एक किसान ने आत्महत्या कर ली। इस मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि मैंने अधिकारियों को कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही जिन किसानों ने इस प्रकार की त्रुटियों की शिकायत की है, उनके रिकॉर्ड को जांच कर सही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार उक्त किसान के 100 कुंतल धान को गलती से 11 कुंतल लिख दिया गया था।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

