Home ›   India News ›   Chennai Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and AIADMK leader PH Pandian passed away today

चेन्नई: तमिलनाडु विधानसभा के पूर्व स्पीकर और एआईएडीएमके नेता पीएच पांडियन का निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 10:45 AM IST
पीएच पांडियन (फाइल फोटो)
पीएच पांडियन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु विधानसभा के पूर्व स्पीकर और एआईएडीएमके नेता पीएच पांडियन का आज सुबह चेन्नई में निधन हो गया। वह लंबे से बीमार चल रहे थे। 
