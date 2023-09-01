Chandrayaan-3: रोवर प्रज्ञान ने चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर रिकॉर्ड की अद्भुत घटना, इसरो जांच में जुटा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023
In-situ Scientific Experiments
Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander
-- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon --
has recorded the movements of Rover and other… pic.twitter.com/Sjd5K14hPl
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed