महाराष्ट्र: चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने बुलाई भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक

BJP Maharashtra President, Chandrakant Patil: BJP has called legislative party meeting on 30th October at Vidhan Bhavan to elect leader in the house. All 105 MLAs to attend the meeting. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dMd9fq86iW— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने राज्य के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ को काली पूजा के लिए निमंत्रण भेजा है। मुख्यमंत्री की तरफ से निमंत्रण मिलने के बाद राज्यपाल ने कहा कि वह पूजा में भाग लेने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे है।
26 अक्टूबर 2019