शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Chandrakant Patil called legislative party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to elect leader in house

महाराष्ट्र: चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने बुलाई भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 03:09 PM IST
चंद्रकांत पाटिल (फाइल फोटो)
चंद्रकांत पाटिल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने 30 अक्तूबर को विधानसभा में विधायक दल की बैठक बुलाई है ताकि नेता का चुनाव किया जा सके। सभी 105 विधायक बैठक में शामिल होंगे।
विज्ञापन

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: लिखित आश्वासन पर अड़ी शिवसेना, कहा- ढाई साल तक हमारा भी हो सीएम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के सामने चुनौती कितनी बढ़ गई

26 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रफुल्ल पटेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एनसीपी ने सरकार बनाने से किया मना, कहा- हम विपक्ष में रहेंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
प्रमोद तिवारी
Lucknow

भाजपा के झूठ व धोखे के साम्राज्य का पतन शुरू : कांग्रेस नेता प्रमोद तिवारी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

महाराष्ट्र: आज उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलेंगे शिवसेना के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक

26 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर बीडीसी चुनाव परिणाम पर कांग्रेस बोली- ये ट्रेलर था पिक्चर तो अभी बाकी हैं

26 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
chandrakant patil vidhan bhavan bhartiya janata party elections maharashtra assembly election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कल दो बजे मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे मनोहर लाल, दुष्यंत चौटाला ही बनेंगे उप मुख्यमंत्री

26 अक्टूबर 2019

90 के दशक में सेलेब्स की फीस
Bollywood

90 के दशक में भारी फीस लेते थे ये सात सितारे, सनी देओल थे सबसे महंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिवाली पर शेयर हो रहे मीम्स
Delhi NCR

दिवाली पर शेयर हो रहे ऐसे-ऐसे मीम्स, हंसते-हंसते हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट

26 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज बहादुर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः तेज बहादुर ने छोड़ी 'जजपा', बोले- दुष्यंत ने भाजपा का साथ देकर विश्वासघात किया है

26 अक्टूबर 2019

isha ambani
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी ने 28वें बर्थडे पर रखी शानदार पार्टी, करिश्मा कपूर ने शेयर की इनसाइड तस्वीर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: आसिम से बोला आरोपी अशफाक- 'देख लिया न जिगर', पुलिस भी हैरान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है ये शख्स जो नेहा कक्कड़ के लिए दे सकता है जान, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया एलान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Asin Thottumkal
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया बॉलीवुड, एक साल तक बेटी को छिपाकर रखा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोपाल कांडा मामले ने कराई भाजपा की किरकिरी, उमा भारती के इस ट्वीट के बाद बैकफुट पर आई पार्टी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Amit shah says, no congress only bjp people defeated the party
India News

शाह ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने नहीं, भाजपा के लोगों ने ही हराया, प्रभारियों की लगाई क्लास

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

सीएम ममता ने राज्यपाल को काली पूजा का भेजा निमंत्रण, धनखड़ ने कहा- बेहद उत्साहित हूं

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने राज्य के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ को काली पूजा के लिए निमंत्रण भेजा है। मुख्यमंत्री की तरफ से निमंत्रण मिलने के बाद राज्यपाल ने कहा कि वह पूजा में भाग लेने के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे है।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जजिया कर
India News

करतारपुर जाने के लिए देने होंगे 1400 रुपये, कांग्रेस बोली, पाकिस्तान वसूल रहा है ‘जजिया’ टैक्स

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर
India News

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

26 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार पर बरसीं प्रियंका गांधी, कहा- किसानों के पेट पर लात मारकर 'मित्रों' की जेब भर रही भाजपा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी
India News

कांग्रेस को याद आए भगत सिंह-राजगुरु और सुखदेव, पीएम को पत्र लिख कहा- उन्हें 'भारत रत्न' मिले

26 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: महिला ने आठ साल के बच्चे को मारा, बहन और मां को फोन करके बताया

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या में जलेंगे 5 लाख 51 हजार दीये, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होगा नाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दो साल का बच्चा बोरवेल में गिरा
India News

तमिलनाडु: 25 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा दो साल का बच्चा, बचाव अभियान जारी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

चक्रवाती तूफान क्यार
India News

चक्रवाती तूफान क्यार का कहर: सौ से ज्यादा नावों और हजारों लोगों को बचाया, कर्नाटक में तेज बारिश

26 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना
India News

भारत और ओमान की वायुसेना ने किया संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास, मिग-29 विमानों ने लिया हिस्सा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

करतारपुर जाने के लिए देने होंगे 1400 रुपये, कांग्रेस बोली, पाकिस्तान वसूल रहा है ‘जजिया’ टैक्स

पाकिस्तान के करतारपुर गलियारे (कॉरिडोर) के प्रस्तावित शुल्क पर कांग्रेस ने तीखा हमला किया है, जिसमें कहा पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हर एक श्रद्धालु से जजिया लिया जा रहा है। जो गलत है और केन्द्र सरकार को जजिया खुद अदा करना चाहिए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर 1:30

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:11

अयोध्या में जलेंगे 5 लाख 51 हजार दीये, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होगा नाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा 1:13

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अमित शाह ने किया एलान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जनरल बिपिन रावत 1:53

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, पीओके पर पाकिस्तान का नहीं आतंकियों का नियंत्रण

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
India News

दिल्ली: भाजपा ने नेताओं को दिए निर्देश, अनाधिकृत कॉलोनियों में मनाएं दिवाली

26 अक्टूबर 2019

स्विगी
India News

डिलीवरी ब्वॉय का धर्म पूछकर खाना लेने से इनकार करने वाले के खिलाफ हैदराबाद में FIR दर्ज

26 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-नरेंद्र मोदी-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सीएम की कुर्सी पर शिवसेना की नजर, ढाई साल के लिए मांग सकती है पद

26 अक्टूबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सीएम पद नहीं महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालयों पर शिवसेना की नजर, दिवाली तक इंतजार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनबीसीसी के डिप्टी जीएम चार लाख घूस लेते सीबीआई ने किया गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited