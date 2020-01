आंध्र प्रदेश: सरकार के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे चंद्रबाबू, तीन राजधानियों के प्रस्ताव का किया विरोध

Former CM of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu: It is very unfortunate that the CM is unnecessarily disturbing Amaravati. There is no need to spend additional investment. Everything is here, High Court, Secretariat, and DGP office etc. We condemn this move. https://t.co/g5lbjmsMvz pic.twitter.com/k4E7VLnzjz