चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने पीएम को लिखा पत्र, कहा- आंध्र सरकार कर रही विरोधियों के फोन टैप

YSRCP govt in Andhra Pradesh is tapping phones of opposition parties, advocates, journalists, & social activists. It would be appropriate to order enquiry by Center to check illegal acts of phone tapping in the state: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/YB5E40MV5R— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020
