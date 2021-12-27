ममता का आरोप: केंद्र सरकार ने मदर टेरेसा की संस्था के सभी बैंक खातों को किया फ्रीज 

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021
Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.
While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.
