Central govt in an affidavit submitted in SC said that the Constitution Amendment that gives 10% reservation has not violated the basic structure of the Constitution or SC's 1992 ruling which had put 50 per cent cap on reservation. https://t.co/YXuNBVWmVJ— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव के एलान के बाद भाजपा घोषणापत्र की तैयारियों में जुट गई है। इस मसले पर घोषणापत्र समिति की एक बैठक बुलाई गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने की। इसे संकल्प पत्र समिति बैठक का नाम दिया गया है।
12 मार्च 2019