Centre defends in Supreme Court its decision to give 10 percent reservation to general category

गरीबों को आरक्षण: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सरकार ने किया अपने फैसले का बचाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 12:35 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में आज केंद्र सरकार द्वारा गरीबों को दिए 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मामले पर सुनवाई हुई। सरकार ने सामान्य वर्ग के आर्थिक तौर पर पिछड़े वर्ग को सरकारी नौकरी और शिक्षा में 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने के अपने फैसले का बचाव किया।
अदालत में जमा करवाए गए हलफनामे में केंद्र सरकार का कहना है कि संविधान में संशोधन करके गरीबों को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने से संविधान की मूल संरचना का उल्लंघन नहीं किया गया है। साथ ही अदालत के 1992 में आरक्षण को 50 फीसदी तक सीमित करने के फैसले का भी उल्लंघन नहीं हुआ है।


supreme court general category central government economically weaker section सुप्रीम कोर्ट सामान्य वर्ग
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

