मुंबई: आय से अधिक संपत्ति के आरोप में सहायक आयुक्त निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 10:03 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ इनडायरेक्ट टैक्स एंड कस्टम्स (सीबीआईसी) ने आय से अधिक संपत्ति होने के आधार पर मुंबई कस्टम्स के सहायक आयुक्त दीपक पंडित को निलंबित कर दिया है। वित्त मंत्रालय के सूत्रों ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। 
सूत्रों ने बताया कि दीपक पंडित पर आरोप लगाया गया है कि उन्होंने अपने दो बेटों की शादी में बड़ी मात्रा में धन खर्च किया। साथ ही उन्होंने मुंबई के पॉश इलाकों में संपत्ति खरीदी है, इन सभी चीजों का मूल्य उनके ज्ञात आय स्रोतों से मेल नहीं खाता है। जिसके बाद उन पर यह कार्रवाई की गई है। 
mumbai customs finance ministry
