मुंबई: आय से अधिक संपत्ति के आरोप में सहायक आयुक्त निलंबित

Finance Ministry Sources: It's alleged that Deepak Pandit, Assistant Commissioner,expended huge amounts of money in marriage of his 2 sons&acquired expensive unaccounted properties in posh areas of Mumbai,value of which are disproportionate to his known&declared sources of income https://t.co/7iG3RrWHbd— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में मचे सियासी घमासान के बाद भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सरकार के गिर जाना राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन यानि एनडीए के लिए किसी झटके से कम नहीं है। आइए जानते हैं इस पूरी सियासी उठापटक से एनडीए के सत्ता गंवाने के क्या मायने हैं।
27 नवंबर 2019