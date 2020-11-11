कैबिनेट समिति ने देश में ढांचागत सुधार के लिए योजना को दी मंजूरी, लागत 8100 करोड़ रुपये

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approves continuation and revamping of the Scheme for Financial Support to Public-Private Partnerships in Infrastructure Viability Gap Funding Scheme till 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs. 8,100 crores— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.