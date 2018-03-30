शहर चुनें

CBSE ऑफिस और जावडे़कर के घर के बाहर छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, खड़गे ने बताया HRD की असफलता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 01:01 PM IST
पेपर लीक मामले पर अब राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई है। कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे का कहना है कि यह मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय की असफलता को दिखाता है। 28 लाख छात्रों का भविष्य अधर में लटक गया है। हम इस मामले को संसद में उठाएंगे। इस मामले में छात्र संगठन NSUI भी सड़कों पर उतर आया है। उद्योग भवन से लेकर मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के घर तक मार्च निकाला जा रहा है। जिसको देखते हुए प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के घर की सुरक्षा को बढ़ा दिया गया है। इसके अलावा छात्र सीबीएसई के दफ्तर में बाहर भी प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
छात्रों की मांग है कि सभी परीक्षाएं दोबारा कराई जानी चाहिए सिर्फ कुछ पेपरों की नहीं। वहीं CBSE का कहना है कि छात्रों के हितों को ध्यान में रखकर ही परीक्षा फिर से कराने का फैसला किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक लीक हुए पेपर करीब एक हजार छात्रों तक पहुंचे हैं। मामले की छानबीन कर रहे विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त आरपी उपाध्याय का कहना है कि हम मामले की गहराई से जांच कर रहे हैं।

वहीं सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले की जांच कर रही क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने गूगल से जवाब मांगा है। यह जवाब एक ईमेल आईडी को लेकर मांगा है। एक जीमेल आईडी के जरिए सीबीएसई अध्यक्ष को मेल भेजा गया था जिसे लेकर एजेंसी गूगल से जवाब चाहती है। मेल में हाथों से लिखे प्रश्नपत्रों की तस्वीर सीबीएसई को भेजी गई थी। 

मामले की जांच के लिए सरकार ने क्राइम ब्रांच के साथ ही एसआईटी का भी गठन किया है। इसी क्रम में एजेंसियों को मामले के तार झारखंड से जुड़ते हुए मिले हैं। झारखंड पुलिस ने 6 छात्रों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की है। झारखंड के चतरा जिले में सदर पुलिस थाने में 6 छात्रों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।


 

 

