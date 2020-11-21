कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने 23 नवंबर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया

Karnataka: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons state Congress president DK Shivakumar (in file photo) to appear before it on November 23 in connection with the CBI raid on his residence on October 5.
The Congress leader says he will appear on November 25. pic.twitter.com/bcJf0XMHdt — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020
