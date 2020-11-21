शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CBI summons state Congress president DK Shivakumar to appear before it on November 23

कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने 23 नवंबर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 05:23 PM IST
डीके शिवकुमार
डीके शिवकुमार - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डीके शिवकुमार की मुसीबतें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। सीबीआई ने एक बार फिर उन्हें नोटिस भेजकर 23 नवंबर को पेशी की अंतिम तारीख दी है। यह नोटिस पांच अक्तूबर को उनके घर पर मारे गए छापे के संबंध में है। हालांकि  डीके  शिवकुमार ने 23 नवंबर को पेश होने से इनकार करते हुए 25 नवंबर की तारीख मांगी है।   

 
india news national

