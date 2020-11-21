कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने 23 नवंबर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डीके शिवकुमार की मुसीबतें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। सीबीआई ने एक बार फिर उन्हें नोटिस भेजकर 23 नवंबर को पेशी की अंतिम तारीख दी है। यह नोटिस पांच अक्तूबर को उनके घर पर मारे गए छापे के संबंध में है। हालांकि डीके शिवकुमार ने 23 नवंबर को पेश होने से इनकार करते हुए 25 नवंबर की तारीख मांगी है।

Karnataka: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons state Congress president DK Shivakumar (in file photo) to appear before it on November 23 in connection with the CBI raid on his residence on October 5.