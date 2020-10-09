शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CBI raids in Yes Bank Loan Fraud and books HDIL promoters Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan

यस बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीबीआई की छापेमारी, वधावन बंधुओं के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 07:18 PM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी सीबीआई (केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो) ने शुक्रवार को यस बैंक में कथित ऋण थोखाधड़ी मामले में एचडीआईएल के प्रवर्तकों के निवासों समेत मुंबई में 10 स्थानों पर छापेमारी की। एजेंसी ने इस 200 करोड़ रुपये के ऋण धोखाधड़ी मामले में एचडीआईएल के प्रवर्तकों सारंग वधावन और राकेश वधावन के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। 
india news national yes bank fraud case cbi hdil sarang wadhawan rakesh wadhawan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

