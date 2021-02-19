शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   CBI is carrying out raids at 13 locations in West Bengal in connection with coal scam

प. बंगाल : कोयला घोटाले के संबंध में सीबीआई ने 13 जगहों पर की छापेमारी

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुरुलिया Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 11:29 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सीबीआई
सीबीआई - फोटो : ani
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो ने पश्चिम बंगाल में शुक्रवार को 13 जगहों पर छापेमारी की। पश्चिम बंगाल के पुरुलिया, बंकुरा, बर्दवान और कोलकाता में 13 जगहों पर छापेमारी की। सीबीआई ने कोयला घोटाले के संबंध में ये छापेमारी की।


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national central bureau of investigation west bengal raids in west bengal coal scam coal scam cbi coal scam in west bengal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Galwan Vally Satellite Photo
World

चीन ने पहली बार माना गलवां घाटी में मारे गए थे उसके जवान, सैनिकों के नाम किए जारी

19 फरवरी 2021

पंजाब किंग्स
Cricket News

पंजाब किंग्स ने खरीदे सर्वाधिक नौ खिलाड़ी, दो कंगारुओं पर ही लुटाए 22 करोड़, अब ऐसी है पूरी टीम

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
अमरोहा शबनम केस
Moradabad

शबनम ने राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन से फिर की माफी की मांग, टल जाएगी फांसी ?

19 फरवरी 2021

भारत मे कोरोना मामले (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश में कोरोना के मामलों में फिर आई तेजी, महाराष्ट्र में 75 दिनों बाद मिले पांच हजार नए मरीज

19 फरवरी 2021

गोल्ड सिल्वर की कीमत
Bazar

उच्च स्तर से करीब 10 हजार रुपये नीचे पहुंचा सोना वायदा, जानिए आज कितनी है कीमत

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव केस: कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच कराया जा रहा बुआ भतीजी का अंतिम संस्कार
Unnao

अपने ही खेत में एक साथ हुआ बुआ-भतीजी का अंतिम संस्कार, गांव के लोगों की आंखें हुईं नम

19 फरवरी 2021

धर्मेंद्र, जीतेंद्र, हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

जीतेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी की शादी का सजने वाला था मंडप, चंद घंटे पहले पहुंच कर धर्मेंद्र ने मचा दिया था हंगामा

19 फरवरी 2021

चेतन सकारिया, शाहरुख खान और गौतम
Cricket News

किसी के घर टीवी नहीं था, किसी ने देखी भयंकर गरीबी, IPL नीलामी में करोड़पति बने युवाओं की कहानी

19 फरवरी 2021

security forces
Jammu

कश्मीरः शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया, एसपीओ शहीद, पुलिस ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

19 फरवरी 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत आज
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: लगातार 11वें दिन बढ़े तेल के दाम, दिल्ली में 90 रुपये के पार पहुंचा पेट्रोल का भाव

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X