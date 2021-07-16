बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
कार्रवाई: सीबीआई ने जम्मू और श्रीनगर में नौ स्थानों पर की खोजबीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 16 Jul 2021 07:01 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने शुक्रवार को श्रीनगर, जम्मू में नौ स्थानों पर तलाशी ली। जहां-जहां तलाशी ली गई उनमें कश्मीर के तत्कालीन डिविजनल कमिश्नर के दो परिसर भी शामिल हैं। सीबीआई ने बताया कि इसके अलावा श्रीनगर के तत्कालीन डिप्टी कमिश्ननर, श्रीनगर में नजूल के तत्कालीन असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर और नजूल के ही तत्कालीन तहसीलदार समेत अन्य आरोपियों के परिसरों पर तलाशी ली गई।
india news national cbi jammu srinagar cbi search
