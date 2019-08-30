शहर चुनें

CBI conducted a special drive under which 150 joint surprise checks carried out across country

भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ सीबीआई की विशेष मुहिम, देशभर में 150 स्थानों पर छापा मारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 05:43 PM IST
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने देशभऱ में 150 स्थानों पर छापा मारा है। 
सीबीआई ने देशभर में एक विशेष अभियान चलाया, जिसके तहत 150 स्थानों पर संयुक्त औचक निरीक्षण किए गए गए। इस अभियान में संदिग्ध भ्रष्टाचार के विभिन्न स्थानों पर जांच की गई।

सीबीआई का यह विशेष अभियान मुख्य रूप से ऐसी जगहों पर आयोजित किया गहां जहां आम नागरिक या छोटे व्यवसायी सरकारी मशीनरी में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार की सबसे ज्यादा मार झेलते हैं। सीबीआई की यह कार्यवाही प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की जीवनयापन को आसान बनाने की पहल पर आधारित है। 
 
cbi cbi raid central bureau of investigation सीबीआई narendra modi pm modi नरेंद्र मोदी पीएम मोदी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

