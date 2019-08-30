भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ सीबीआई की विशेष मुहिम, देशभर में 150 स्थानों पर छापा मारा

Special drive conducted primarily at such points where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in government machinery. The exercise is based on ‘PM Modi’s initiative of ease of living’ https://t.co/sL7v9ViYQV— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) के चेयरमैन पद के लिए नाम पर विचार नहीं किए जाने के बाद बोर्ड के सदस्य अखिलेश रंजन ने सरकार से स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति के लिए आवेदन किया है।
30 अगस्त 2019