Home ›   India News ›   CBI arrests a senior railway engineering service officer along with two others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crores

सीबीआई ने रेलवे के एक अधिकारी समेत तीन को किया गिरफ्तार, 1 करोड़ रुपये रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 04:51 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : Social Media

केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो(सीबीआई) ने रविवार को एक करोड़ रुपये की रिश्वत मांगने के आरोप में रेलवे के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी समेत तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। सीबीआई 20 जगहों पर और छापा मार रही है।
india news national railway officer bribe cbi indian railways

