सीबीआई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की चिदंबरम को लेकर की गई टिप्पणी पर मांगा जवाब

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approaches Supreme Court seeking clarification on observations made by Delhi High court, where High Court had accepted that there is no flight risk against Congress leader P Chidambaram, while denying him bail in INX media case. pic.twitter.com/BgFtIaO2jz— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
‘हेगीबिस तूफान (Hagibis Typhoon) जापान (Japan) में तबाही मचाकर आगे बढ़ गया है। तूफान की वजह से आई बाढ़ में फंसे लोगों को बचाने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर बचाव अभियान शुरू किया गया...
14 अक्टूबर 2019