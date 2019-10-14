शहर चुनें

सीबीआई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की चिदंबरम को लेकर की गई टिप्पणी पर मांगा जवाब

Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 12:16 PM IST
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय द्वारा की गई टिप्पणियों पर प्रकाश डालने के लिए कहा है। उच्च न्यायालय ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में उनकी जमानत को खारिज करते हुए इस बात को स्वीकार किया था कि कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम का किसी तरह का फ्लाइट रिस्क (ट्रायल या जमानत पर सुनवाई होने से पहले देश छोड़कर चले जाना) नहीं है।
Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

