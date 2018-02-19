अपना शहर चुनें

रोटोमैक कंपनी के मालिक पर CBI और ED का शिकंजा, केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 05:09 PM IST
CBI and ED registerd case against Rotomac Director Vikram Kothari
vikram kothari
रोटोमैक कंपनी के मालिक विक्रम कोठारी के खिलाफ लोन डिफॉल्ट के मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।
बता दें कि कोठारी पर कई बैंकों का कर्ज लेकर न चुकाने के आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं।
 



वहीं जांच एजेंसी सीबीआई ने भी केस दर्ज किया है। सीबीआई ने बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की शिकायत के आधार पर विक्रम कोठारी, साधना कोठारी, राहुल कोठारी और अज्ञात बैंक मालिकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

सीबीआई ने यह भी बताया कि 'रोटोमैक के लिए ब्याज देनदारी सहित कुल बकाया राशि 3695 करोड़ रुपये की है।'
 

बता दें कि विक्रम कोठारी को तिलकनगर स्थित घर में ही हिरासत में रखा गया है और उनसे इस पूरे मामले में पूछताछ की जा रही है। सीबीअाई ने उनके बंगले और अन्य ठिकानाें पर भी छापेमारी की है। इस मामले में बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने मामला दर्ज करवाया है। 

vikram kothari cbi ed

