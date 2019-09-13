शहर चुनें

Calcutta High Court lifts stay on protection from arrest of former Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar 

शारदा चिटफंड मामला : हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर लगी रोक हटाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 03:44 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शारदा चिटफंड मामले में कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर लगी रोक को हटा दिया है। अब केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी (सीबीआई) चाहे तो राजीव कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर सकती है। हाईकोर्ट ने ये भी कहा कि जांच एजेंसी को गिरफ्तारी को सही ठहराना चाहिए।
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मई 2014 में सुदिप्त सेन नीत शारदा समूह सहित कई चिटफंड घोटालों की जांच सीबीआई को सौंपी थी। इन घोटालों के जरिए निवेशकों को 2500 करोड़ रुपये का चूना लगाया गया था। राजीव कुमार 2013 में बिधाननगर पुलिस आयुक्त थे जब इस घोटाले का खुलासा हुआ था।
saradha chit fund case calcutta high court rajiv kumar cbi शारदा चिटफंड मामला
