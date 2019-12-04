शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Cabinet today approve proposal to extend the SC ST reservation for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies

लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभाओं में एससी-एसटी आरक्षण को 10 साल के लिए बढ़ाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 11:07 AM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PIB
ख़बर सुनें
संसद के एनक्सी बिल्डिंग में हुई केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक के दौरान लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभाओं में एससी-एसटी आरक्षण को और दस साल के लिए बढ़ाने को मंजूरी दी गई है। यह आरक्षण 25 जनवरी को समाप्त हो रहा था। 
विज्ञापन


 
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केस
Delhi NCR

हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः फ्लैट के अंदर का नजारा देख हैरान पुलिस, लिखा था-हमारी तमन्ना है कि...

3 दिसंबर 2019

Mobile User
Tech Diary

खत्म हो सकती है मुफ्त इनकमिंग की आजादी, कॉल रिसीव करने के लिए भी देने पड़ेंगे पैसे

3 दिसंबर 2019

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
IT Event AUW

आईटी क्षेत्र में अमर उजाला वेब सर्विसेज प्रा. लि. (AUW) की नई पहल
कई देशों में दुष्कर्म के लिए दी जाती है दर्दनाक सजा
India News

इन देशों में दुष्कर्म के ख्याल से भी कांप उठेगी रूह, सिर कलम से लेकर पत्थर मारने तक का है कानून

3 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप, ये 50 सवाल हर परीक्षा में आएंगे काम

4 दिसंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

4 दिसंबर राशिफल: बुधवार का दिन इन 3 राशियों के लिए लेकर आया है ढेर सारी खुशियां

4 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
sc st reservation sc st act
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भगोड़े नित्यानंद ने इक्वाडोर के पास द्वीप पर नया देश 'कैलासा' बसाया!

4 दिसंबर 2019

भारत की सैन्य ताकत
India News

नौसेना दिवस आज, जानिए पानी में भारत के आगे कितना ताकतवर है पाकिस्तान

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

हत्या-आत्महत्या केस: कारोबारी की बेटी के दोस्तों ने खोला राज, बोले-रात में काफी कॉल की, लेकिन...

4 दिसंबर 2019

नौसेना दिवस पर युद्द स्मारक पहुंचे नौसेना प्रमुख
Education

क्या है NAVY का फुल फॉर्म, जानें कैसे आजादी से सैकड़ों साल पहले बनी थी हमारी नौसेना

4 दिसंबर 2019

ipl 2020 ऑक्शन के लिए युवा खिलाड़ी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: शाहरुख से लेकर बाएं हाथ के विराट तक, इन युवाओं पर होगी दुनिया की निगाहें

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
murder and suicide in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

इंदिरापुरम हत्या-आत्महत्या केस: दिन में दान, शाम को पूजा...रात में सबकुछ खत्म किया

4 दिसंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया खुलासा, आखिरी बार श्रीदेवी से इस परेशानी के बारे में हुई थी बात

4 दिसंबर 2019

murder and suicide in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

इंदिरापुरम हत्या-आत्महत्या केस: सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, परिवार में कोई जिंदा न बचे, इसके लिए थे कई इंतजाम

4 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद दुष्कर्म कांड : मृतका पर ओछी टिप्पणी करने वाले को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया

4 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

पंचायत में बोली युवती- शादी करूंगी तो इसी के साथ, नहीं तो खुद भी मर जाऊंगी और मार डालूंगी

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Highest paid Prime Ministers and Presidents salary in world, Know PM Modi salary and GDP India
India News

सबसे ज्यादा वेतन पाने वाले दुनिया के 20 प्रधानमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति, किस स्थान पर हैं पीएम मोदी

दुनिया के हर देश का अपना एक प्रमुख होता है। शक्तियों के आधार पर ये प्रमुख कहीं राष्ट्रपति होते हैं तो कहीं प्रधानमंत्री।

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पी चिदंबरम
India News

105 दिन बाद तिहाड़ से बाहर आएंगे चिदंबरम, सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली सशर्त जमानत

4 दिसंबर 2019

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भगोड़े नित्यानंद ने इक्वाडोर के पास द्वीप पर नया देश 'कैलासा' बसाया!

4 दिसंबर 2019

नीरज शेखर
India News

संसद में पूर्व पीएम के बेटे ने कहा- एसपीजी के साथ लगता था, मैं भी प्रधानमंत्री हूं

4 दिसंबर 2019

षनमुगा सुब्रमण्यन
India News

मैकेनिकल, आईटी और अंतरिक्ष का कॉकटेल हैं लैंडर विक्रम के 'खोजी' शनमुग, जानें कैसे पहुंचे नासा

4 दिसंबर 2019

शनमुग सुब्रमण्यम
India News

जो काम ना कर पाए इसरो और नासा, जानिए कैसे शनमुग सुब्रमणयम ने चांद पर ढूंढ निकाला विक्रम लैंडर

4 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: मुंबई में छह साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

4 दिसंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद Live: नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू, संसद में हंगामे के आसार

4 दिसंबर 2019

भारत की सैन्य ताकत
India News

नौसेना दिवस आज, जानिए पानी में भारत के आगे कितना ताकतवर है पाकिस्तान

4 दिसंबर 2019

chandrayaan 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: नासा से पहले इसरो ने ढूंढ लिया था लैंडर विक्रम का लोकेशन, के सिवन का खुलासा

4 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जो काम ना कर पाए इसरो और नासा, जानिए कैसे शनमुग सुब्रमणयम ने चांद पर ढूंढ निकाला विक्रम लैंडर

एक भारतीय इंजीनियर शनमुग सुब्रमण्यन ने कैसे विक्रम लैंडर की लोकेशन चांद पर पता की। कैसे शनमुग ने अमेरिका के ऑर्बिटिंग कैमरा से चंद्रमा की तस्वीरें देखने के बाद नासा को बताया कि उसे भारतीय चंद्रयान 2 विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा मिला है।

4 दिसंबर 2019

राशि 3:13

4 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

3 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 2:15

मुजफ्फरनगर: मिड डे मिल में मिला मरा हुआ चूहा

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 4:36

प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक पर संसद में बोले अमित शाह, कांग्रेस नेता शारदा त्यागी ने उठाए सवाल

3 दिसंबर 2019

एसपीजी बिल 2019 2:27

राज्यसभा में एसपीजी बिल पास, अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

Related

नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

ऑपरेशन ट्राइडेंट: जब इंदिरा गांधी ने नौसेना प्रमुख से कहा- इफ देअर इज अ वॉर, देअर इज अ वॉर

4 दिसंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

4 दिसंबर 2019

bsnl
India News

बीएसएनएल-एमटीएनएल के 92 हजार कर्मचारियों ने ली स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति, योजना बंद

4 दिसंबर 2019

swachh sarvekshan
India News

स्वच्छता रैंकिंग 2019 में उत्तर भारत का एक भी रेजिडेंशियल कॉलेज नहीं

4 दिसंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: चिदंबरम की जमानत पर आज आ सकता है फैसला

4 दिसंबर 2019

वीएस नायपॉल
India News

नोबेल विजेता नायपॉल की विरासत पर आरएसएस की नजरें, छह दिसंबर को करेगा याद

4 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited